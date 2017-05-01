Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated earned a news impact score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.36. 3,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a one year low of $119.80 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $841.56 million for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated will post $9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company.

