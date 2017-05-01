Coach Inc (COH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COH. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Coach from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coach and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Coach from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.49. Coach has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coach by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coach during the first quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Coach by 54.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 255,713 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Coach by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 106,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coach by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

