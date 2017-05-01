& Co Deere Sells 3,998,550 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) major shareholder & Co Deere sold 3,998,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $184,253,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) traded up 1.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 491,833 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.92 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $50.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 854,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

