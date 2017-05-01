CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) traded up 1.05% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,805 shares. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in CNB Financial Corp by 204.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 153,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial Corp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 55,573 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial Corp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNB Financial Corp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CNB Financial Corp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial Corp

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

