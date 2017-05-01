CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $41,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CME Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,017,000 after buying an additional 156,147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,026,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDO Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 116.19 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.06 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $61,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,702,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

