CMC Markets Plc’s (CMCX) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.07) price objective on shares of CMC Markets Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) price objective on shares of CMC Markets Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 360.39 million. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 90.95 and a one year high of GBX 293.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.04.

In other CMC Markets Plc news, insider Grant Foley bought 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($387.45).

CMC Markets Plc Company Profile

CMC Markets plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of online and mobile trading servicing both retail and institutional clients. The Company enables clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments, including indices, commodities, foreign exchange (FX) and equities through its trading platform.

