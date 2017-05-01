Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 308,700 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 308,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,000. Merck & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 83.9% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,671,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,303,000 after buying an additional 135,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 62.33 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.61%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.95 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.63 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.68.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,418,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,846. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

