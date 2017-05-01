Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLD. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,799,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,900 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 263,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cloud-peak-energy-inc-cld-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) traded up 7.42% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,345 shares. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 19.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $195.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.