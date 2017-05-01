Clorox Co (CLX) Position Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 23.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded up 0.06% on Monday, reaching $133.77. 111,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average of $125.22. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $111.24 and a 52 week high of $140.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 239.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post $5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clorox Co (CLX) Position Increased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/clorox-co-clx-position-increased-by-duncker-streett-co-inc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.97.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.