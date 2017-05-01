Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) opened at 48.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $801.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Clearwater Paper Corp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,193,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,236,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,772,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 282,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

