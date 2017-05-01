Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr downgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper Corp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded down 2.02% on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 142,471 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $801.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Clearwater Paper Corp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company earned $437.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 57.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 33.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

