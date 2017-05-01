Clean Harbors (CLH) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clean Harbors earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) opened at 58.11 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The stock’s market cap is $3.33 billion.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.29 million. Clean Harbors had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $182,890.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 94,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $5,405,516.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,209,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,847,334.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $11,792,145. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

