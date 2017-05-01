Clarus Securities Comments on Ceiba Energy Services Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CEB)

Ceiba Energy Services Inc (CVE:CEB) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Ceiba Energy Services in a report released on Friday. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Clarus Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

About Ceiba Energy Services

Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.

