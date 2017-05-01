Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.41. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.70%.

Shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) traded up 0.55% on Monday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,585 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

