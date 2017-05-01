Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company earned $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) traded up 1.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,213 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.53. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Civista Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

