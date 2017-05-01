Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Civeo (CVEO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Civeo earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 60 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Civeo in a report on Friday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) traded down 0.67% on Monday, hitting $2.97. 126,936 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $358.91 million. Civeo has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Civeo had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business earned $91.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is an integrated provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.

