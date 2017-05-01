CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CFHL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CFHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 138 ($1.76) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Beaufort Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.71).
CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Company Profile
CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.
