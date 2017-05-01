Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CFHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 138 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Beaufort Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.71).

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cityfibre-infrastructure-holdings-plc-cfhl-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Company Profile

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

Receive News & Ratings for CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.