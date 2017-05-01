City Of London Investment Grou Sells 61,303 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) Stock

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 61,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,154,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) opened at 19.00 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund invests in certain China A shares, through its investment in China Opportunities Fund, Ltd. (China Fund). It invests in various sectors, including oil, gas and consumable fuels; aerospace and defense; auto components; automobiles; banks; beverages; capital markets; chemicals; communications equipment; construction and engineering; distributors; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare providers and services; hotels, restaurants and leisure; household durables; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; information technology (IT) services; machinery; marine; media; paper and forest Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

