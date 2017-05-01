Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 44,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,024,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 150.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 379,847 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after buying an additional 227,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,327 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,791,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $606,586,000 after buying an additional 273,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 537,734 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business earned $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corp cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,652.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $146,445.62. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,118. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

