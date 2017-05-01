Citrix Systems (CTXS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a news impact score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the cloud computing company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.04. 285,683 shares of the stock were exchanged. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.16 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,639 shares of company stock worth $1,530,118. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/citrix-systems-ctxs-getting-favorable-media-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.