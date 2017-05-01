Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been trending negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern Co. earned a daily sentiment score of -0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) opened at 23.25 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citizens & Northern Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.62%.
Citizens & Northern Co. Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.
