Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been trending negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern Co. earned a daily sentiment score of -0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) opened at 23.25 on Monday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citizens & Northern Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/citizens-northern-co-cznc-earning-negative-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Citizens & Northern Co. Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.