Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup Inc restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $40.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) opened at 36.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

