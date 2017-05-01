Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 target price (up from $16.10) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging Holding Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) traded up 1.18% on Friday, reaching $13.74. 3,934,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,876 shares in the company, valued at $661,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,518,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,169,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 686,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

