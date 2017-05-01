CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CIT Group’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Miscellaneous Service industry, over the last six months. The company’s first-quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, primarily driven by higher net-interest revenue and lower expenses. However, a decrease in non-interest income was a headwind. The company’s efforts to become a leading regional commercial banking institution through restructuring and streamlining are commendable. Moreover, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Nevertheless, operating expenses are expected to continue rising in the quarters ahead. Further, sluggish growth in the industries where the company provides finance, along with strict regulations, will likely dent its performance in the near term.”

CIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) opened at 46.31 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $9.39 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business earned $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director R. Brad Oates sold 7,030 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $300,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,097 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $214,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,520.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in CIT Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 758,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CIT Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

