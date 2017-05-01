American National Insurance Co. TX Has $16,607,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

American National Insurance Co. TX maintained its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of American National Insurance Co. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Pacific Crest set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other news, EVP Chris Dedicoat sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,449.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West bought 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

