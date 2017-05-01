Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 1.29% on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,994 shares. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm earned $523 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 17,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rashpal Sahota sold 6,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $363,648.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,740 shares of company stock worth $1,384,545. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 84.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

