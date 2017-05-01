Vetr Inc. Lowers Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Buy

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.18.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 1.29% on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 1,349,994 shares of the company were exchanged. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm earned $523 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 15.94%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Rashpal Sahota sold 6,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $363,648.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 17,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,000,922.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,545. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 84.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

