Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (CIR) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.92).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 99 ($1.27) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139 ($1.78).

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) opened at 100.50 on Wednesday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 78.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 278.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.28. The firm’s market cap is GBX 288.63 million.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on allergy and respiratory diseases. The Company operates through three segments: Allergy, which relates to a range of immunotherapy development products for the treatment of allergy; NIOX, which relates to the portfolio of products used to improve asthma diagnosis and management by measuring fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), and Respiratory, which relates to the portfolio of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease product candidates.

