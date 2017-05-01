Cintas Co. (CTAS) Stake Maintained by Torch Wealth Management LLC

Torch Wealth Management LLC maintained its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at 122.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post $4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Cintas from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Cintas from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $1,463,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul F. Adler sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $492,707.80. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,975.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,421 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

