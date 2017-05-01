Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) PT Raised to $47.00

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.50 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Cinemark Holdings from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 7th. FBR & Co downgraded Cinemark Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded Cinemark Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark Holdings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) opened at 43.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Cinemark Holdings has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm earned $707.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark Holdings news, EVP Tom Owens sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $574,811.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,719.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cinemark Holdings by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

