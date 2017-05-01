Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,679,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,922,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,810,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,418,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,397,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,028,000 after buying an additional 155,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 305,528 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

