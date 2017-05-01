Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business earned $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 548.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 965,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) traded up 2.56% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 174,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment provides products and services, such as high-speed Internet, data transport local voice, long distance, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), video and other services.

