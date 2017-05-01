Analysts Set CIGNA Co. (CI) Price Target at $164.50

Shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of CIGNA in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on CIGNA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CIGNA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 43,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,448,675.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,249,349.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $94,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,223 shares of company stock worth $9,055,001 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,534,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $755,266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $348,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 18.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,992,000 after buying an additional 2,180,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 184.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $429,025,000 after buying an additional 2,134,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) opened at 156.37 on Monday. CIGNA has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. CIGNA had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company earned $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA will post $9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CIGNA’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

