Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Ciena (CIEN) Share Price

Headlines about Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ciena earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.04% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 776,995 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Ciena has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.39 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $193,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $112,978.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,936 shares of company stock worth $1,749,102 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

