Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.29

Media stories about Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cidara Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) opened at 7.75 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $130.21 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post ($3.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Forrest acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

