CIBC Raises Visa Inc (V) Price Target to $100.00

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 91.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,771 shares of company stock worth $14,580,837. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

