CIBC Raises Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Price Target to $53.00

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded up 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2447.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business earned $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cibc-raises-omnicell-inc-omcl-price-target-to-53-00.html.

In other Omnicell news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $99,542.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,085 shares in the company, valued at $752,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $746,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $976,783. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 165.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.