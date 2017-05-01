Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Church & Dwight Co. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Church & Dwight Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) traded down 0.50% on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 1,889,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. Church & Dwight Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Church & Dwight Co. had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm earned $896 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Church & Dwight Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co. will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,400 shares of Church & Dwight Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $867,042.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,400 shares of company stock worth $3,110,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 81.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

