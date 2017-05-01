Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 2,744 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight Co. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. 63,140 shares of the stock traded hands. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $896 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.23 million. Church & Dwight Co. had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/church-dwight-co-inc-chd-shares-bought-by-oliver-luxxe-assets-llc-updated.html.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.83 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In related news, VP Paul A. Siracusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,475.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $867,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,400 shares of company stock worth $3,110,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.