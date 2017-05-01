Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $210,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chubb by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,528,000 after buying an additional 1,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $143,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chubb by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,510,000 after buying an additional 996,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 1,453.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 844,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,544,000 after buying an additional 789,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 259,721 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.86. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $116.65 and a one year high of $140.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post $10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.58.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $3,462,617.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $2,678,110.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

