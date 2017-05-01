Chubb Ltd (CB) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. 1,411,454 shares of the stock traded hands. Chubb has a 12-month low of $116.65 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company earned $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post $10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $3,462,617.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares in the company, valued at $26,341,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $2,678,110.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $210,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,528,000 after buying an additional 1,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $143,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chubb by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,510,000 after buying an additional 996,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 1,453.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 844,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,544,000 after buying an additional 789,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

