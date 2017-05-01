Elevate Credit Inc (NASDAQ:ELVT) CFO Christopher Lutes purchased 40,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elevate Credit Inc (NASDAQ:ELVT) opened at 8.25 on Monday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company’s market capitalization is $107.26 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) CFO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/christopher-lutes-purchases-40000-shares-of-elevate-credit-inc-elvt-stock-updated.html.

Separately, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.