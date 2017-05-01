Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels Int’l. is one of the largest hotel franchise companies in the world with hotels, inns, all-suite hotels and resorts open and under development in countries across the globe under the brand names Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Rodeway Inn, Econo Lodge and MainStay Suites. “
CHH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC reissued a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) traded up 2.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,267 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm earned $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post $2.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.
In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Simone Wu sold 13,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $810,966.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,319.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.
