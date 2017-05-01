China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom Co. Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded China Telecom Co. Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $1,902,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited during the third quarter valued at $1,384,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) opened at 49.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.3512 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from China Telecom Co. Limited’s previous annual dividend of $1.10.

About China Telecom Co. Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company operates through seven businesses. Wireline Voice Services include local and long distance wireline services. Mobile Voice Services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services.

