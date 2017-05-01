China Distance Education Holdings (DL) Getting Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about China Distance Education Holdings (NYSE:DL) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of China Distance Education Holdings (NYSE:DL) opened at 10.17 on Monday. China Distance Education Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

China Distance Education Holdings (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. China Distance Education Holdings had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that China Distance Education Holdings will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

China Distance Education Holdings Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing online and offline education services, and selling related products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s segments include online education services, business start-up training services and the sale of learning simulation software.

