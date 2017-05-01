Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on Chico's FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Chico's FAS from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico's FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Chico's FAS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chico's FAS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Ross E. Roeder sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $285,340.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colaco Donna Noce sold 51,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $732,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico's FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chico's FAS by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico's FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chico's FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Chico's FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,017 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Chico's FAS has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm earned $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. Chico's FAS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chico's FAS will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Chico's FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

