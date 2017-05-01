Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Maintained by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA held its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) opened at 79.28 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.50 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

