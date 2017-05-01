Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,699,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) opened at 77.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,207,713.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paulette Alviti sold 8,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,686,090. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

