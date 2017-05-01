Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Position Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 333.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 91.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIF. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.34.

In other news, insider Winter Jennifer De sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $86,767.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $711,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

