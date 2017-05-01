Chevron Co. (CVX) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $121.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) opened at 106.70 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $201.99 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.54. The company earned $33.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,600.00%.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

